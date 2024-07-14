Sanford C. Bernstein Trims Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Target Price to $62.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.53. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,686,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,398,000 after purchasing an additional 339,554 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 522.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

