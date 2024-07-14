Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $498.00.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Get Saia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saia

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $455.02 on Friday. Saia has a 52-week low of $341.26 and a 52-week high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $432.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.93.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saia

(Get Free Report

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.