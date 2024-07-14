Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $498.00.
SAIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.
Saia Price Performance
Shares of SAIA stock opened at $455.02 on Friday. Saia has a 52-week low of $341.26 and a 52-week high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $432.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.93.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
