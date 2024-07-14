S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the June 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
S4 Capital Price Performance
OTCMKTS SCPPF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.69. 12,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,795. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.84.
About S4 Capital
