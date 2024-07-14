Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Rubis Price Performance
RUBSF stock remained flat at C$33.55 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.38. Rubis has a 12 month low of C$20.95 and a 12 month high of C$36.89.
Rubis Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rubis
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Rubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.