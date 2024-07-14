Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

RUBSF stock remained flat at C$33.55 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.38. Rubis has a 12 month low of C$20.95 and a 12 month high of C$36.89.

Rubis engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities for commercial and industrial customers in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates through Energy Distribution and Renewable Electricity Production segments. It is involved in the bulk liquid storage of fuels, biofuels, chemicals, and agrifood products; and retails and distributes fuels, heating oils, lubricants, liquefied gases, and bitumen, as well as provides logistics services comprising trading-supply, refining, and shipping activities.

