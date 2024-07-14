Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Short Interest Up 35.1% in June

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the June 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.
Rubicon Organics Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of ROMJF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,327. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. Rubicon Organics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.45.
Rubicon Organics Company Profile
