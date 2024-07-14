Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Short Interest Up 35.1% in June

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2024

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the June 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Rubicon Organics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ROMJF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,327. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. Rubicon Organics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.45.

Rubicon Organics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubicon Organics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, processing, and sale of organic cannabis for the recreational and medical-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis products in jar, bag, pre-rolls, edible, poutine sauce mix, milled flower, relief stick, cool stick, and oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.