RPC (NYSE:RES) Price Target Lowered to $5.25 at Citigroup

RPC (NYSE:RES – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $6.75 to $5.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna dropped their price target on RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get RPC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RPC

RPC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.59. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). RPC had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RPC by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,277,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,627 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RPC by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 153,518 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $925,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,684,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,221,000 after buying an additional 579,638 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

(Get Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.