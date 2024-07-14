Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Raised to $175.00 at CIBC

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its target price increased by CIBC from $166.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Royal Gold stock opened at $136.23 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.36 and its 200-day moving average is $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.20%.

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Royal Gold by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Royal Gold by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

