Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for AT&T (NYSE:T)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $18.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays raised AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Get AT&T alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.32.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $152,109,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in AT&T by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,528,000 after buying an additional 4,014,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.