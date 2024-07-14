Roth Mkm Initiates Coverage on ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

Equities research analysts at Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on ESS Tech from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ESS Tech from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ESS Tech from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on ESS Tech from $1.90 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ESS Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.01.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GWH

ESS Tech Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of GWH stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.52. ESS Tech has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 million. ESS Tech had a negative return on equity of 73.08% and a negative net margin of 746.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESS Tech will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ESS Tech news, Director Harry Quarls acquired 42,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $35,859.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 366,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 11.7% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 219,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.