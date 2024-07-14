Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.25 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.49.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

NYSE:SPR opened at $34.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.84. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $36.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.