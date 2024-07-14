River Global Investors LLP Sells 27,628 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

River Global Investors LLP decreased its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,232 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 27,628 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,084,674 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $200,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,706 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $3,520,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $9,859,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.76.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $17.87. 1,118,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 119.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $28.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The travel company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.93 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.