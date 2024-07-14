River Global Investors LLP Sells 275 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

River Global Investors LLP trimmed its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 150,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 25,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

APAM stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.81. The company had a trading volume of 689,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,236. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.81. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 74.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APAM shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.