River Global Investors LLP Sells 24,455 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

River Global Investors LLP cut its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,455 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $283,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMYT stock traded up $3.66 on Friday, hitting $90.23. The stock had a trading volume of 652,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,519. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $93.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average of $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.30.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $202.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

MMYT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

