River Global Investors LLP Raises Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

River Global Investors LLP grew its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Ball were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Ball by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ball

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BALL. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ball

Ball Price Performance

BALL stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.80. 2,455,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,502. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.