River Global Investors LLP Cuts Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

River Global Investors LLP decreased its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 65.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in iQIYI by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 321.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,997,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,966,331. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.07. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. iQIYI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

IQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

iQIYI Profile

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

