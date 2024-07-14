Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) PT Raised to C$0.72

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.60 to C$0.72 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Reunion Gold from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, April 19th.

CVE:RGD opened at C$0.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$917.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 7.80. Reunion Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.32 and a 52 week high of C$0.76.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reunion Gold will post -0.0197561 earnings per share for the current year.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in South America. The companys flagship project is the Oko West project located in Guyana. It also holds interest in other projects located in French Guiana and Suriname. The company was formerly known as New Sleeper Gold Corporation and changed its name to Reunion Gold Corporation in June 2006.

