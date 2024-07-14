Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Sold by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. reduced its holdings in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,960 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. owned about 0.06% of Research Frontiers worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Research Frontiers during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Stock Performance

REFR stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. 84,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 0.21. Research Frontiers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.

Research Frontiers Profile

Research Frontiers ( NASDAQ:REFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 193.94%.

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

