Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Raised to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $220.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $192.00.

RSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a sector perform rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Republic Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.14.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $200.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.77 and a 200-day moving average of $183.49. Republic Services has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $201.34. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

