Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Holdings Lifted by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,308 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after buying an additional 3,119,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $210,379,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,163,000 after acquiring an additional 103,529 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,059,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,825,000 after purchasing an additional 180,446 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

RF traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $20.47. 11,522,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,773,682. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

