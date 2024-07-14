ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.39 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 40.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 14th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 43.2% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $62.62 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00115657 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00013612 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000144 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

