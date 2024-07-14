Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives $61.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Realty Income Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after buying an additional 20,848,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,597 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,708,000 after buying an additional 1,478,577 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,843,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $55.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.86.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

