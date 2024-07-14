Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 46.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE RJF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.06. 789,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,775. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $91.67 and a 12-month high of $131.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.95 and a 200 day moving average of $119.84.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

