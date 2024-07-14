Radix Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Radix coin can currently be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a market capitalization of $256.22 million and approximately $911,158.41 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radix has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,896,442,770 coins and its circulating supply is 9,083,520,385 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

