Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.71.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qurate Retail Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119,957 shares during the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,561 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,950,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 1,327,990 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,430,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 490,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 2,346.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 367,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 352,935 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.