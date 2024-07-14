Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Qurate Retail Price Performance
Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.71.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
