Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $165.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $145.00.

DGX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.69.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $144.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.