QUASA Price Tops $0.0020 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 14th. QUASA has a market cap of $163,042.00 and approximately $1,152.91 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00193302 USD and is up 4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,045.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

