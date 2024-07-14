QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 289.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,602 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,850 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,516.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.43. 7,217,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,871,938. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.76. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $225.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.96.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

