Qtum Tops 1-Day Volume of $36.16 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.44 or 0.00003977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $256.30 million and $36.16 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.17 or 0.05308371 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000713 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00042934 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008808 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00013674 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00014152 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000117 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000152 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010162 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002006 BTC.
Qtum Coin Profile
Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,232,691 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Qtum Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.
