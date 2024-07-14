Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Shopify Inc. Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Shopify in a report released on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Shopify’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHOP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.71, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.30. Shopify has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Shopify by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

