Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.59.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,775.22 and a beta of 0.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $58,900.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,733.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $59,340.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,977.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $58,900.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,733.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,708 shares of company stock valued at $348,697 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $45,187,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,342,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $10,349,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $5,622,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $5,215,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

