Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Tango Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now expects that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNGX opened at $9.96 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $13.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNGX. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 483,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,731 shares of company stock worth $2,700,684. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tango Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.