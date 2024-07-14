Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Issued By Cormark

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Altus Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Altus Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Altus Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.67.

Altus Group stock opened at C$54.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$35.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$199.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$198.85 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 2.06%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

