Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.64. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $34.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $8.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $34.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $38.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.89.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $446.27 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $449.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $432.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 928.6% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

