Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Cut by B. Riley

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MasterCraft Boat’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $18.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.54. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $31.70.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.32 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 21.71%.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 175,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,671,961.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,865,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,119,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 779,630 shares of company stock valued at $15,949,590. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 27,130.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 56,432 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 40.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 71.5% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 146,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 60,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

