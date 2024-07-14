Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,547 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,294,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,955,000 after purchasing an additional 567,358 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,028,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,664,000 after buying an additional 160,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $115,452,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after acquiring an additional 943,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,733,000 after acquiring an additional 943,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,526,815.62. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 138,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,794.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,526,815.62. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 138,105 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,794.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,247 shares of company stock worth $4,633,671 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

PSTG stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $65.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,746. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.91.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

