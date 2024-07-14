Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Prudential from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Prudential Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Prudential

Prudential stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74. Prudential has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Prudential by 81,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Prudential by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

