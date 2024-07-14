Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.23.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PB opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $68.88.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $420.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.88 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,730,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.