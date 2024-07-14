Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Lowered to $276.00 at Bank of America

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $281.00 to $276.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $218.50.

PGR stock opened at $213.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.38. Progressive has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $217.77. The company has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total transaction of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,742,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,518 shares of company stock worth $7,159,674 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Invesco LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,788,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

