Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Short Interest Update

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 79,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Primis Financial Price Performance

Shares of FRST stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 67,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,757. The firm has a market cap of $278.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. Primis Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primis Financial

Primis Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRST. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 24,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Primis Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

