Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Short Interest Update

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 79,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Primis Financial Price Performance
Shares of FRST stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 67,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,757. The firm has a market cap of $278.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. Primis Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.
Primis Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primis Financial
Primis Financial Company Profile
Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Primis Financial
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.