Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM) Short Interest Update

Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the June 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Prestige Wealth Stock Performance
PWM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. 29,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,201. Prestige Wealth has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30.
About Prestige Wealth
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Prestige Wealth
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Wealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Wealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.