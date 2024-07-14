Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM) Short Interest Update

Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the June 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Prestige Wealth Stock Performance

PWM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. 29,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,201. Prestige Wealth has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30.

Get Prestige Wealth alerts:

About Prestige Wealth

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Prestige Wealth Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Wealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Wealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.