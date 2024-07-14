Polymath Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $94.80 million and approximately $7,467.00 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009800 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.15 or 0.00118073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.08959504 USD and is down -22.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $8,867.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

