Piper Sandler Lowers HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $570.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $655.00 to $570.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.69.

HubSpot Stock Down 2.8 %

HUBS opened at $476.13 on Friday. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $587.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $602.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of -179.67 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. Analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,491 shares of company stock valued at $28,092,844 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

