Piper Sandler Lowers Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target to $1.50

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Beauty Health from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.14.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beauty Health

Beauty Health Stock Performance

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $248.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.96. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 6.57.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Beauty Health’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Beauty Health will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health

(Get Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.