PFG Advisors Reduces Stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned about 0.13% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 517.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TAXF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.73. 29,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,722. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This is a boost from American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.