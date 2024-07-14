PFG Advisors Makes New $253,000 Investment in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,116 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Limbach by 7.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Limbach by 8.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Limbach by 20.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Limbach during the first quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Limbach by 43.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMB traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.89. The stock had a trading volume of 147,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,281. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $63.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.75 million, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.50 million. Research analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Mcnally sold 7,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $399,925.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,491.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $399,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,672 shares in the company, valued at $14,248,781.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Mcnally sold 7,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $399,925.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,491.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.

Limbach Company Profile



Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

