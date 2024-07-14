PFG Advisors Invests $232,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $570,428,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12,883.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,157,000 after buying an additional 1,039,293 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,655,000 after buying an additional 376,449 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after buying an additional 342,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 721.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 337,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,927,000 after buying an additional 296,771 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE VLO traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.92. 2,311,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,773. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.76. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $112.67 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.07.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

