PFG Advisors Invests $212,000 in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 22.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 35.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Plains GP Price Performance

NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. 1,013,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,617. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

