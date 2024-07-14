PFG Advisors Has $579,000 Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $606,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

HYGH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.11. The stock had a trading volume of 67,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,214. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.03. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.53 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

