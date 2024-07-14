PFG Advisors Has $527,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,274,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.40. 5,396,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767,457. The company has a market cap of $201.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.53 and its 200 day moving average is $201.66.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.