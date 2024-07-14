PFG Advisors Has $269,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 22.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Booking by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Booking by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $90.02 on Friday, hitting $4,026.43. The stock had a trading volume of 197,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,935. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,051.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,849.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,656.81. The stock has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,980.15.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

